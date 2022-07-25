The Godfather Actor James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed; Read On

Days after The Godfather actor James Caan breathed his last, the cause of his death has now been revealed. It has been reported that the actor passed away due to a heart attack and coronary artery disease on July 6. As per the documents obtained by TMZ, Caan’s immediate cause of death has been listed as myocardial infarction and the condition leading up to it as coronary artery disease.

For the unversed, when James Caan passed away on July 6 at the age of 82, the cause of his death was not revealed. Back then, his family had issued a statement that read, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Later, Caan’s The Godfather co-stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Adam Sandler took to social media to pay their tribute to the actor. “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Al Pacino told The Associated Press. “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him,” Robert De Niro said.

Adam Sandler had also tweeted, “James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love.”

James Caan was popularly known for essaying the role of Sonny Corleone in the 1972 movie The Godfather. His performance was widely appreciated and he even bagged the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

