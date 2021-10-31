The Festival That Inspired Halloween

November 1, 2021 will mark the celebration of All Saints’ Day. It’s a holy Christian festival that follows the much-awaited, popular Halloween marked on October 31 marks Halloween. Basically, it was the eve of All Saints’ Day that came to be known as ‘All Hallows Eve’, which eventually went on to be called Halloween. So, celebrate this Halloween with trick or treat parties and welcome the All Saints’ Day in high spirits.

For those that are wondering about the day’s history and significance, here’s all that you need to know about All Saints Day. It is dedicated to all saints (both known and unknown) who have attained heaven.

All Saints’ Day is referred to as Hallowmas as well. Hallow means holy or saintly; which roughly translates to ‘mass of the saints’.

Historically, this day is also called All Hallows’ Day or Feast of All Hallows, drawing its name from the synonym of saints which is ‘hallows’. Owing to its celebratory spirit, this day is also known as the Feast of All Saints or Solemnity of All Saints.

This festival in Rome was proclaimed by Pope Gregory IV in 835 on November 1. Some sources state that this festival is of Irish origin. There are also beliefs that suggest it originated from the chapel of All Saints in St. Peter’s Basilica which was established by Pope Gregory III in the eighth century.

It has been observed that since the 4th century, grand feasts honouring the Christian martyrs used to be held. While the Western churches observe the All Saints’ Day on November 1, the Eastern churches celebrate the day on the first Sunday after Pentecost.

All Saints’ Day is also very closely related to the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, and Samhain (Celtic festival marking the end of harvest).

All Saints’ Day: Significance

Preceded by Halloween, All Saints’ Day is succeeded by All Souls’ Day (the period between October 31 to November 2 is commemorated as the All Souls’ Day or Allhallowtide).

These 3 days (Halloween, All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day) together form the triduum remembering the dead. It is a religious observance lasting for 3 days.

People visit the graves of the deceased relatives, pray for their souls, and pay their respects.

In India, Karnataka observes All Saints’ Day as a public holiday

