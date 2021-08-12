The Family Man Actor Manoj Bajpayee Buys a Brand New Luxury Car

Multiple National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee was spotted in the city with a brand new luxury car, reported Times Of India. He started the year 2021 with his much-awaited web series – The Family Man 2 followed by his one of the most intricate performance as Musafir Ali in the anthology ‘Ray (Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa)’ and then he played a police officer Nikhil Sood in his latest released film Dial 100.

Manoj, despite proving his versatility with every single work, said he cannot watch his own performance, except for one film Satya. Manoj told IANS, “Honestly speaking I do not enjoy watching my own performance, in fact, I do not watch my film once it is done. I am a self-critical person. So, whenever I watch my performance, I just look at flaws or how this could have been better. I always feel I could have done it better. In a way, in my mind, it becomes torturous for me.”

He further added, “I would say, we as actors cannot enjoy watching a film like a regular audience. we know how things are shot, what happens when an actor performs, the process of creating a scene…we know it all. So, once you are a professional actor, you cannot really watch a film like a regular audience anymore. Having said that, we as actors, watch a film like a student, very deeply and intrinsically that usually, a regular cine-goers would not watch.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here