The Family Man 3 Shooting Likely To Begin Soon, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Snapped For The First Time After Their Wedding

If reports are to be believed, the third season of The Family Man is likely to go on the floors very soon. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of the show are planning to begin shooting for the third season by the end of this year. The report cites a source who claims that the script for season three is being worked out and that more actors are likely to join the show as the supporting cast. However, no name has been revealed so far.

The newlywed couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar was spotted for the first time after their marriage. The duo stepped outside their bungalow to distribute sweets to all the media personnel. In a short time, the pictures went viral on social media. While Farhan looked charming as always in a gold-toned traditional outfit, Shibani looked prettiest in a light pink embroidered saree. The couple tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala.

As Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family celebrated Jeh Ali Khan’s first birthday on Monday, Bebo shared a picture on her Instagram stories featuring Saif Ali Khan along with his kids – Sara, her brother Ibrahim, Taimur and little Jeh. In the picture, Sara can be seen holding Jeh in his arms as the birthday boy makes a crying face. On the other hand, Jeh’s elder brother Taimur can be seen sitting on Ibrahim’s shoulders, who is trying to make a funny face. Standing beside them is daddy Saif flaunting his dapper look. “One for the album,” Kareena wrote while sharing the picture.

Urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on February 19. Tamil actor Vijay was one of the firsts to come to the polling station to cast his vote. However, a massive controversy has erupted over the car in which the superstar visited. After photos and videos of his car surfaced, some netizens searched the internet for the details of its registration number. However, it is being said that the insurance of the car had expired. This has triggered heated arguments among netizens on social media, who are trying to find if the car in which Vijay came had insurance expired or not.

Nisha Rawal has been confirmed as one of the first of the 16 contestants who will participate in the reality show, Lock Upp. Revealing the name, MX Player posted a promo on its official Instagram handle. In the promo, Nisha can be seen dressed in a prison uniform as she poses for a mug shot. Going by the board held by Nisha in the promo, she has been arrested under the charge of ‘Controversial Fights’. The promo also offers a glimpse of host Kangana Ranaut who is seen walking ferociously through the prison. Lock Upp will start streaming from February 27.

