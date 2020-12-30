The Cost of Deepika Padukone’s Latest Airport Look Will Really Blow Your Mind

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is known for her elegant sense of style and fashion statement and she never fails to impress us with her glamorous outings. Recently, the Chhappak actress was spotted at the airport as she headed for a vacation ahead of New Years. Her hubby Ranveer Singh was also with her.

While Deepika also brings something new to the table in terms of clothes, her recent outing has caught our attention as it is the ideal look for winters. She is seen wearing a brown coloured oversized Kashmere coat which looks very elegant on her tall and slender body. She teams it up with leather boots and a cassette chain shoulder bag in black. All in all DP impresses us in this look.

What will really blow your mind is the cost of the ensemble that Deepika carried on her latest outing. The estimated cost of the chain bag is USD 3,800 or Rs 2,77,400. The coat costs USD 5,890 or Rs 4,29,970 and her leather boots are roughly worth USD 983 or Rs 71,759. The cumulative worth of these three products comes to Rs 7,79,129.

What’s your take on Deepika’s outfit at the airport?