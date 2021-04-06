The BCL leader was expelled for speaking on behalf of Mamunul Haque

Reporter: saiful islam; Data collected: somynews

Hefazat-e-Islam’s central joint secretary general Maulana Mamunul Haque has been expelled for giving status on social media Facebook. Sunamganj district student leader Md. To Fayez Uddin. He was expelled on charges of being involved in “undisciplined activities” by the organization.

This information was given in a press release signed by the president of Bangladesh Chhatra League Al Nahyan Khan Joy and the general secretary writer Bhattacharya on Monday (April 5) night.

It is known that Md. Fayez Uddin was the joint general secretary of the district student body. His home is in Chhatak sub-district of Sunamganj district.

It may be mentioned that Chhatra League leader Fayez Uddin gave status in favor of Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque on Facebook. He also shared Mamunul Haque’s Facebook Live. After all these activities, he was expelled from Chhatra League. However, in this regard. No comments were found for Fayez Uddin.

Locals cordoned off Maulana Mamunul Haque, the central joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, in room 501 on the 5th floor of the Royal Resort at 3pm on Saturday (April 3).

Later the police went and rescued him. Mamunul Haque claims that the name of the woman with him is Amina Tayyaba. She is the second wife of Mamunul Haque. He went to the resort with Amina.

Maulana Mamunul Haque called the woman his second wife and named her Amina Tayyaba. Although according to the national identity card his name is Jannat Ara Jharna. The country’s media has confirmed the matter after talking to Jharna’s family.

After the matter was publicized on social media Facebook and in the media, the matter became known in the village of that woman as well. However, there was another marriage before the shower; Has two children. Even though everyone knows about this, the locals do not know about the second marriage.

Jharnar’s father Oliyar Rahman said, ‘Jannat Ara Jharna was married to a man named Hafez Shahidul Islam alias Shahidullah when she was nine years old. His home is in Char-Kachuria village of Chitalmari in Bagerhat. Shahidullah and Jharna have two sons named Abdur Rahman (18) and Tamim (12).

He added, “Shahidullah and Jharna got divorced two and a half years ago due to a family quarrel. Two years ago, an initiative was taken to marry the girl after seeing the pot from the family. Jharna later married herself. But he did not tell us who he married. ‘

Jharna’s mother Shirina Begum said, “Only once did she show her husband Mamunul Haque through a video call, but we did not understand that he was Maulana Mamunul Haque.