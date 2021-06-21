The Avengers Actor Pics with Marvel Cast Members

Chris Pratt aka Ant-Man steps into his 42nd year today. The talented actor’s association with Marvel films has generated quite the euphoria around him since his first Avengers film. The pics with his Marvel co-stars often make the fans go ga-ga. On the special occasion of the Avengers star’s birthday, here are some pics of Chris with the Marvel castmates:

Chris shared this fun photo with co-actor Tom Hiddleston and wrote: Hanging out on the carpet with the god of mischief himself.

Chris had a chance meeting with Pom Alexandra Klementieff who played Mantis in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. He shared this pic from Sao Paulo.

The Avengers actor shared this interesting photo of all the key actors in the Marvel series. He wrote that it was a surreal photoshoot for the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

Chris shared this photo of the star cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 while they were in Tokyo for film promotion. James Gunn the director could be seen on the stage.

Chris shared this photo with David Michael Bautista Jr. Who plays Drax the Destroyer.

Chris had shared another photo with Bautista back in 2014. Here the director, James Gunn can be seen as well.

Some more photos were shared on Instagram on February 1, which drove fans crazy. Both the actors can be seen dressed in the costume of their screen avatars.

Chris shared this photo with Sean Gunn, the actor who plays Kraglin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Chris had shared a video that gave us a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes of the stellar Marvel Avenger series.

He wrote:…being blown away at this moment. We are so blessed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here