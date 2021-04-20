The 9 Colours of Navratri and Their Significance

The nine auspicious days of Chaitra Navratri will start on April 13, which is Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Maas. The festival will conclude on April 21. In India, the auspicious Navratri is celebrated twice a year with equal joy and fervour. The Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri is celebrated in April while Shardiya Navratri is celebrated in September-October. During this 9-day festival, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. The rituals and puja vidhi of each Navratri day are also different. Devotees also wear different colours on each day of the Navratri to please Goddess Durga and seek blessings. Here are the date and colour of the 9 days.

Chaitra Navratri Day 1:

April 13, 2021 (Tuesday) Pratipada

Navratri colour of the day – Red

Chaitra Navratri Day 2:

April 14, 2021 (Wednesday) Dwitiya

Navratri colour of the day – Royal Blue

Chaitra Navratri Day 3:

April 15, 2021 (Thursday) Tritiya

Navratri colour of the day – Yellow

Chaitra Navratri Day 4:

April 16, 2021 (Friday) Chaturthi

Navratri colour of the day – Green

Chaitra Navratri Day 5:

April 17, 2021 (Saturday) Panchami

Navratri colour of the day – Grey

Chaitra Navratri Day 6:

April 18, 2021 (Sunday) Shasthi

Navratri colour of the day – Orange

Chaitra Navratri Day 7:

April 19, 2021 (Monday) Saptami

Navratri colour of the day – White

Chaitra Navratri Day 8:

April 20, 2021 (Tuesday) Ashtami

Navratri colour of the day – Pink

Chaitra Navratri Day 9:

April 21, 2021 (Wednesday) Rama Navami

Navratri colour of the day – Sky Blue

Forms of Navdurga:

The nine different incarnations of Goddess Durga are collectively known as Navdurga. Each day of the Navratri is dedicated to a specific form of Goddess Durga as Mata Shailputri is worshipped on the fust day of Navratri, Brahmacharini on the second, Chandraghanta on third, Kushmanda on fourth, Skanda Mata on fifth, Katyayani on the sixth, Kaalratri on seventh, Mahagauri on eighth and Siddhidatri on the ninth day. Wearing a specific colour during Navratri is considered auspicious.

