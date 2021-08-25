The 78 shocker: How the 10 India wickets fell on Day 1 of the 3rd Test vs England | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: After the high of a 151-run victory in the Lord’s Test, India suffered a dramatic batting collapse on the first day of the third Test against England at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.England pacers fired in unison to bundle out India for a meagre 78 – their 8th-lowest in Test history – in their first innings.Veteran pacer James Anderson ripped through India’s top order returning figures of 3 for 6 in eight overs, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli for seven.Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets each in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3/14 in 10.4 overs, after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

Here we take you through how India’s 10 wickets fell in quick succession:

1/0 – Wicket 1 – KL Rahul: Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first backfired, as the visitors lost the Man-of-the-match of the Lord’s Test, KL Rahul, for a duck in the first over. Anderson was once again back at his best, using his lethal outswingers to induce an edge from Rahul to the keeper Jos Buttler. That reduced India to 1/1.

(AP Photo)

4/1 – Wicket 2 – Cheteshwar Pujara: Cheteshwar Pujara’s lean patch in the series continued as he fell for 1 to become Anderson’s second victim. He got a conventional out-swinger after a few in-cutters, and Anderson forced the batsman to edge through to the keeper. India lost their second wicket with 4 runs on the board.

(AP Photo)

21/2 – Wicket 3 – Virat Kohli: This one must have tasted the sweetest for Anderson. The 39-year-old fast bowler once again got the better of Kohli (7) and this was the seventh time that the England pacer dismissed him in the longest format. Kohli played away from his body yet again to offer Buttler his third catch of the innings. India were reduced to 21/3 in 10.5 overs.

(ANI Photo)

56/3 – Wicket 4 – Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane tried repairing the damage along with Rohit Sharma, before Ollie Robinson’s outswinger ended his stay at the stroke of lunch.Rahane got a faint outside edge that went into Buttler’s gloves for his fourth catch. India 56/4 at this stage.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

58/4 – Wicket 5 – Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant (2) failed to get going once again. He was sent back to the pavilion by Ollie Robinson. Extra bounce from Robinson took Pant’s outside edge to give Buttler his fifth catch of the innings. Suddenly India had lost half their side with just 58 runs on the board.

(ANI Photo)

67/5 – Wicket 6 – Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma had watched one partner after another fall from the other end. And he finally fell after a 105 ball 19 tun stay at the crease, when he went for a pull shot from an outside off stump delivery from Craig Overton. There was extra bounce and he failed to control it and the ball went into the hands of Robinson at mid-on. India 67/6.

AFP Photo)

67/6 – Wicket 7 – Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami, who forged a match-winning partnership with Jasprit Bumrah in the Lord’s Test, fell for a first-ball duck. It was a length ball from Overton and Shami edged it to Rory Burns at third slip. The score stayed at 67 and the wickets column now read 7.

AFP Photo)

67/7 – Wicket 8 – Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja too didn’t trouble the scorers too much. He was trapped in front of his stumps by Sam Curran. Jadeja tried to flick the ball, but missed it and the ball hit him on the front leg. Jadeja reviewed the on field umpire’s decision, but it went in the bowler’s favour as the ball was crashing into off stump. He fell for a 28 ball 4, as India lost yet another wicket with the scoreboard reading 67. Now the wickets column read 8.

AFP Photo)

67/8 – Wicket 9 – Jasprit Bumrah: Curran had two in two as he also trapped Bumrah in front of his stumps. The other tailender hero of the Lord’s Test fell for a duck this time. It was a length ball, pitching in line from Curran and Bumrah’s front pad got in the way when he tried to bring his bat down. 9 down now for 67.

(AP Photo)

78/9 – Wicket 10 – Mohammed Siraj: Siraj was the last man to be dismissed. He got a thick edge off an Overton delivery and England skipper Joe Root grabbed a difficult catch in the slip cordon. India all out for 78. Their 8th lowest Test innings score of all time.

(AP Photo)