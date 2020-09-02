Tesla looks to raise $5 billion by selling more of its red-hot stock

Another electric car maker, China’s, also sold more shares recently to take advantage of strong demand. Nio’s stock is up nearly 400% this year.

At its current price, Tesla is now worth about $460 billion — more than all but seven companies in the blue chip S&P 500 index. Tesla is still not in the S&P 500 since it has lacked consistent profitability in the past, but that may soon change now that has a recent track record of generating actual earnings.

Tesla didn’t give many specific details about what it plans to do with the money from the stock sales, simply saying in its SEC filing that it intends to use the proceeds “to further strengthen our balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes.”