Tesla India: Government says Elon Musk will sell cars in 2021

The country’s transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, says that Elon Musk’s electric car company will start selling vehicles there next year.

After establishing sales centers, Tesla will then “look into setting up … manufacturing here,” Gadkari said in a statement to CNN Business.

Tesla TSLA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Asked by a Twitter user on Sunday about the company’s India plans for 2021, Musk said that the company would “definitely” enter the market, though not in January.

Musk’s push into the world’s fourth largest car market has been in the works for a long time. Back in 2017, the CEO said that Tesla was planning to sell cars in the country as soon as that summer.

