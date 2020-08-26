Tesco is creating 16000 new jobs to cope with online shopping boom

permanent roles are in addition to 4,000 jobs it has already added since the start of the coronavirus crisis. Britain’s largest supermarket chain said in a statement on Monday that the newpermanent roles are in addition to 4,000 jobs it has already added since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Workers who joined on a temporary basis at the start of the pandemic will be offered the positions first. The jobs include pickers to assemble customer orders, delivery drivers and other roles in stores and distribution centers, Tesco added.

The retailer now serves nearly 1.5 million customers online each week, up from around 600,000 at the start of the pandemic. “These new roles will help us continue to meet online demand for the long term,” UK CEO Jason Tarry said in a statement.

Online grocery sales have soared in the United Kingdom since coronavirus lockdowns were introduced in March, with retailers anticipating that some shoppers who have made the shift will permanently ditch their old habits. The opportunity was highlighted last month when Amazon said it will offer free grocery deliveries to Prime members in London and the surrounding areas.