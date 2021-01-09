Ten newborn babies die in hospital fire in India’s Maharashtra state

The fire broke out in a local hospital’s Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district, Doordarshan said in a tweet on its verified Twitter account. Firefighters rescued seven other babies from the unit.

The fire was caused by a short circuit in the SNCU, said CNN affiliate CNN-News18 , citing Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

“The investigations are going on,” Tope said, adding that $6,813 (5 lakh Indian rupees) would be paid in compensation to each of the families affected. The state will also bear funeral and counseling costs.

“Whosoever is guilty in this will not be spared at all,” Tope said. “It should be ensured that such type of incidences do not occur henceforth.”