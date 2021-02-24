Ten days public speaking workshop and 2 years celebration

Golam sarwar:: The English language club celebrated two years birthday and organized public speaking workshop on the February 22, 2021

The celebration aimed to learned as well as celebrate. There were many activities, workshops public speaking throughout the day. It was held at 11:00 Am.

The program begins with reciting the Quran, and National Anthem. It was Organized by English language club (Govt Titumir college).

It was held in seminar room of English department. Thirty people were present in the workshop.

The chief guest Sabbir Ahmed (Staff reporter, Shomoyer Alo, Zarif Hossain (BA English) and Ariful Islam (BA English)

inaugurated the program by celebrate T-shirt and cutting the cake.

Sabbir Ahmed has taken presentation about how to write a content in English and Bangla, one of the participate said that I have learned plenty of things about article writing

And Language club helps us very much. It gives us an opportunity to practice our second language. The chief guests assured us they would stay with us and wished us the best.

The ElC committee members said that The ELC confident organization will be shared commitment to a vision and future Plan that is both inspiring and motivating moreover this perspective and energy to learn and encouraging participation. The ELC will be improving your learning ability, crating centers of excellence, transparent environment of ongoing knowledge sharing, networking, collaboration and team learning We are really happy to say something about our upcoming organization. You cannot imagine what’s going on! Now that you have an idea of why we need ELC and what we need to make it success

Without a doubt, Extra curriculum activates are special part of fond varsity memories. we love to take

a break from their usual academic classes. There was a solo song.

Lastly, they took photos and went home happily. They left the class room was a good way to end the up workshop. It was an eventful day.