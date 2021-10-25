Telugu Actor Vishnu Priya’s Emotional Post Sparks Rumours About Her Relationship

Tollywood actress Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni has recently shared a meme page memezar’s post on her Instagram story. The post has an emotional note saying, can we just admit that we all lost a bond with someone this year which we wanted forever. The actress has also put on a sticker of ‘so true’ on the post. Her followers are curious to know with whom the actress has lost bond.

Many are saying that the actress shared the meme for actor Avinash, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Avinash got married to his childhood friend Anuja on October 21.

There were talks that the chemistry between Avinash and Vishnu Priya was good. Avinash, Vishnu Priya and Srimukhi are said to be good friends in the industry. It was also rumoured that Avinash and Vishnu Priya were in a relationship. The popular anchor shared the emotional post exactly after the wedding of Avinash, which has again raised speculations around their relationship.

Talking about Vishnu Priya, the actress started her career as an anchor in Telugu television industry and is currently busy shooting for her web series. She recently appeared in a family drama web series titled The Baker and The Beauty directed by Jonathan Edwards, streaming on AHA. The drama is a remake of the Irish series. Besides Vishnu Priya in the lead role, the show features Sangeeth Shobhan and Sai Ketan Rao.

The actress has also recently engaged in various photoshoots. The actress also runs a YouTube channel, where she uploads different videos of herself. Reportedly, the actress is also a fitness enthusiast and keeps herself busy with different workout sessions. Her recent workout videos suggest that the actress is probably preparing for an action movie.

