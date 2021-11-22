Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Hospitalised, Chiranjeevi Says His Health Improving

Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana has been receiving treatment at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospitals since Saturday morning. The 86-year-old was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and has been put on a ventilator ever since. Doctors are observing him and he is in a conscious state despite facing low blood pressure, said a health bulletin released by the hospital on Saturday evening. Actor Chiranjeevi on Sunday said that the veteran actor’s health seemed to be improving.

According to the bulletin, Kaikala was brought to Apollo Hospitals on November 20 at 7.30 am with fever and drowsiness. “He has been on respiratory support and tracheotomy at home following post-Covid sequelae. He is in severe septic shock, and multiorgan failure,” the bulletin reads.

Meanwhile, actor Chiranjeevi, in a tweet on Sunday, informed everyone that he talked to the veteran actor over the phone and that his health seemed to be improving. Chiranjeevi wished a speedy recovery to the actor.

The veteran actor had undergone a tracheotomy procedure — a surgery to create an opening through the neck into the trachea (windpipe) to allow direct access to the breathing tube.

Earlier on October 30, Kaikala was admitted to hospital on October 30 after he fell at his residence. Following treatment, he recovered and returned home. However, he again fell ill on November 20.

Kaikala was last seen in NTR Kathanayakudu and Maharshi. He is fondly known as Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma. Born on July 25, 1935, in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, the veteran has acted in over 650 movies. He bankrolled films like Kodama Simham, Muddula Mogudu, and Bangaru Kutumbam as producer. The actor was the recipient of the state Nandi award and the Raghupathi Venkaiah National award.

