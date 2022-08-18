Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Completes 1,000 km Year After Starting Three-phase ‘Padayatra’

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday reached a milestone by completing 1000 km of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, or walkathon, at Jangaon district. His padayatra, which is currently in its third phase, began on August 2 from the temple town of Yadadri.

The Karimnagar MP unveiled a specially-erected pylon at Appireddypalle village in the district in the afternoon, celebrating his achievement with party workers at Palby in Palakurthi mandal. In this phase of the padayatra, Kumar has so far covered 183 km in 15 days. In total, he has covered 34 assembly constituencies in 84 days in three phases.

The saffron party is aggressively trying to expand its footprints into Telangana and establishing itself as the sole challenger to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. In the third phase, constituencies being covered by the MP include Alair, Bhongir, Nakrekal, Jangaon, Pakakurthy, Thungaturthy, Station Ghanpur, Wardhannapaet, Parkal, Warangal West and East in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Hanumakonda, and Munugode, which is set to witness another high-decibel bypoll contest between the TRS, BJP and Congress.

According to party sources, Kumar will take up an extensive campaign trail in Munugode where union home minister Amit Shah is also likely to address a political rally on August 21 and induct new members, including sitting MLA Komati Rajgopal Reddy, who parted ways with the Congress owing to his difference with state unit chief Revanth Reddy.

The first phase began on August 28 last year at the famous Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar in Hyderabad and concluded on October 2. He walked for 438 km over a period of 36 days covering nine districts and 19 assembly constituencies.

The second phase was launched on April 14, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the country’s Constitution. The state BJP president walked for 383 km in 31 days covering three parliamentary constituencies and nine assembly constituencies in five districts.

Kumar will conclude his third padayatra on August 26 at Hanumakonda Arts and Science College. He embarked on a foot march to understand the problems of people of Telangana and to “give them confidence and assurance that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is there to take care of them,” a BJP release said.

Despite his hectic schedule, the state BJP chief wrote a series of letters to the Telangana government highlighting the issues he had come across during the padayatra.

