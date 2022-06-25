Tejasswi Prakash Turns Up the Heat During Her Recent Appearance, Fans Call Her ‘Hot’, ‘Cute’; See Video

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has been raising temperature with her recent appearances. Teja, as fans lovingly call her, is most often spotted with boyfriend Karan Kundrra. But today, she was seen alone. She stepped down from her vanity van on the sets of Naagin in a deep neck shirt, paired with trousers. The actress wore shades as well of a similar colour to complete the look.

Paparazzo Varinder Chawela shared a video of her. As she posed for the paps, she looked a little uncomfortable with the deep neck shirt. However, she soon regained her composure. When some furry buddies came around, Tejasswi even petted the doggos. See the video here:

Fans went gaga after seeing Tejasswi’s this avatar. They tagged her as hot and cute. A fan wrote, “

Boss babe.” Anothr called her ‘gorgeous’. Another wrote, “She looks soo hot,” while another commented ‘fire, fire’.

The couple recently appeared together in Dance Deewane Juniors, where her boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra is the host. Recently, Karan had opened up about being trolled for his relationship with Tejasswi. Talking to Indian Express, he said, “If you see how I’ve had my career, how opinionated I am about what I say or do, do you think I’m worried about a backlash? Do you think we would be bothered about somebody sitting in some corner of the planet with a smartphone and Twitter account? There is some frustrated soul who’s facing issues in their life or feeling jealous about others’ happiness and wants to vent out. If you remove Twitter from their lives, do you think these people have the capacity to actually reach us?

Tejasswi Prakash is currently making heads turn as Naagin in the sixth instalment of the serial. Karan, meanwhile, is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.