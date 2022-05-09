Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Wish Their Moms and All Mummas in The World, Check It Out

Mother’s Day is one of those days that we all plan to make special, because it involves the most special person of our lives. Just like us, celebs too had been wishing their moms on the day. But many stars have been busy throughout the day, like Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The two had been busy with Lock Upp finale, and while the former has Naagin 6 to shoot, the latter is busy hosting Dance Deewane Junior. But, before the day ended, they made sure to wish their respective moms on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tejasswi shared a beautiful picture with her ‘aai’ along with a beautiful note. She wrote, “The strongest woman I know… this little cutie is a fighter… I love you aai.” She also sent a message for all moms and added, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mummas out there.” See the picture here:

Karan Kundrra shared a montage of pictures, and videos from Bigg Boss 15 finale to wish his mother on the special day. He wrote, “My angel, my peace, my mumma. Happy Mother’s Day to the World’s most beautiful woman @Suneeta.Kundra and to all the wonderful mummas out there.” See the video here:

Aww… the messages are really sweet and heart touching, isn’t it? Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were last spotted together at the grand finale of Lock Upp. The two gave a stunning dance performance on the song ‘Humma’ and even impressed host Kangana Ranaut, who wished that the two would be ‘arrested’ together forever! Tejasswi also complained about Karan to Kangana about how he was addicted to his cell phone. Teja had joined Karan as the warden, while the latter was the jailor on the show.

Karan Kundrra is now hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, and reportedly has a couple of films too in his kitty. Tejasswi Prakash is playing the lead in Naagin 6.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.