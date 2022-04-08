Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Leave Fans In Awe As They Hug and Kiss Each Other; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are television’s one of the most loved couples. They never fail to impress fans with their cute chemistry. The duo developed a romantic bond during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house and ever since have been ruling headlines. On Friday, the two actors were snapped in Mumbai by paparazzi as they walked hand in hand. While Tejasswi wore a green saree, Karan looked charming as always in semi-formal attire. The two can also be seen hugging and kissing each other towards the end of the video.

The video, shared on social media by paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, has left TejRan fans in complete awe. The comment section of the video is flooded with heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Happiness is being with these two,” another social media user called them ‘Aww-dorable’ couple.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the two actors to tie the knot, Karan too talked about their marriage plans in a recent interview. The actor mentioned that he feels extremely “thankful” to have Tejasswi as his companion. “Our relationship is getting stronger. We’re getting to know each other a lot more today. It’s a good time for us,” Karan said as reported by Hindustan Times. When the actor was quizzed if marriage is on the cards for the lovebirds, Karan said that the two are currently concentrating on their respective careers and are focusing on “strengthening their bond”. Recently, the Karan and Tejasswi’s Roka rumours recently made headlines. It all had started after Karan was spotted leaving Tejasswi’s house with a tilak on his forehead. However, it was later revealed that the two families had gathered only to celebrate Karan’s parents’ wedding marriage anniversary.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal. On the other hand, Karan has joined Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a jailer. Recently, they also featured together in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.