Teaser of Kalyan Dhev’s Super Machi Released, Gets Good Response

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev’s much awaited Telugu film, Super Machi’s teaser has been unveiled by the makers on the occasion of Diwali.

The teaser introduces the main characters of the film. Kalyaan Dhev appears as an action hero in the much awaited movie. The film opens as an emotional drama. Coming without a single dialogue, this teaser is especially impressive to the audience. The teaser got an overall good response from the audience and the critics.

Kalyaan Dhev made his acting debut in south Indian cinema in 2018 with the film Vijetha. This is his second Telugu film.

Helmed by Puli Vasu, Rachita Ram will be seen playing the female lead. This will be the debut Telugu film of Kannada actress Rachita Ram. The film opens as a wholesome family entertainer. The makers already finished shooting and are preparing for the release. The producers will soon announce the release date of the film.

Music Director S Thaman has composed the tracks. The film is bankrolled by Rizwan under the banner of Rizwan Entertainments. The film stars senior actors like Naresh, Rajendra Prasad, Posani Krishna Murali and Pragati. More details about the film will be announced soon by the makers.

Many reports suggested that the film is likely to be released on OTT platform as recently many Telugu movies have been released on digital platforms and got good response. Producers are considering the OTT release as the theatrical release of many film have got delayed amid the Covid-19 disruptions. A few reports even claimed that the producers of the movie are in talks with a few OTT platforms.

The film was supposed to be released in March this year in theatres but the producers postponed the plan due to Covid-19 pandemic.

