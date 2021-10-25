Team Chhichhore Dedicates Best Hindi Feature Film Win to Sushant Singh Rajput

The 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony was held at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi today. Artistes who had already been announced as the winners in March, arrived to accept the honours from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala attended the ceremony to accept the Best Hindi Feature Film award for Chhichhore. While speaking at the red carpet, before the ceremony, director Nitesh Tiwari dedicated the award to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was the main lead in the film.

“Sushant was an integral part of Chhichhore, he will continue to be so. All of us are equally proud of the award which we have got as a team, and I am very sure he would have been equally proud,” said Tiwari, while Nadiadwala added, “We are dedicating this award to him actually.”

Sushant Singh Rajput left the industry in shock after his sudden death in June 2020. Chhichhore was his last commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed film.

At the National Film Awards cereminy on Monday, Rajinikanth was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush won Best Actor awards. Priyadarshan’s Malayalam period epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won the Best Feature Film.

The awards honoured the best in cinema in 2019. The awards were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

