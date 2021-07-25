Teachings of Gautam Buddha to Enlighten Your Mind and Soul; Check Images

To honour the spiritual and traditional teachers or gurus, as per Hindu customs, Guru Purnima is celebrated each year on the full moon day (Purnima) which falls in the Hindu month of Ashadha. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on Saturday, July 24.

Guru Purnima is an auspicious festival for Buddhists, as it is popularly believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this auspicious day. That is why, the day is also known as Buddha Purnima. No matter what religion you follow, what culture you have been born and brought up in, Buddha’s teachings are universal. His teachings have the strength to awaken people to reality and make them introspect themselves.

On this auspicious day, we bring you quotes that will help you to attain a new perspective to peace, a state of well being and help you free yourself from the incarcerations of life.

Image: Shutterstock

