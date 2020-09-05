Teachers’ Day 2020: Here is How Bollywood Celebs Paid Respect to Their Mentors

Indians are celebrating Teachers’ Day today on the occasion of birth anniversary of first Vice-President and second President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. People are paying respect to their teachers or role models on social media on Teachers’ Day.

Celebrities from the film industry have also expressed their views and posted messages for their teachers. Actor Ajay Devgn has revealed who he considers his teacher. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in which he can be seen behind a camera. The actor referred to the camera as his teacher. “On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process,” he said.

Actress Kangana Ranaut posted a throwback picture from her childhood days when she was in Class 1. Sharing the image she wrote that they had performed pahadi Natti and got an award for that from teachers. She added, “so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards all her teachers. Nimrat said all that she is because of the collective lessons she has learnt from her teachers. “I salute all such souls who’ve led their lives by example and strive to make the world outside and within us, a better place,” she stated.

All that I am is the collective lessons I’ve learnt from all the teachers who continue to appear in my life, knowingly or unknowingly. I salute all such souls who’ve led their lives by example and strive to make the world outside and within us, a better place. #HappyTeachersDay — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 5, 2020

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a picture with her teacher who used to teach her Physics. In the picture, she and her teacher, who the actress has called Radha Miss, can be seen smiling while looking at a camera. “Nothing had changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness,” she said.

Actress Bipasha Basu Singh Grover put out a picture with a message written on it. The message reads, “if there were no teachers, all other professions would not exist.” In the caption, she thanked all her teachers.

Here are some more tweets by actors:

I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave a wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! प्रणाम आप सबको !! नमन !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 happy teachers day!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 5, 2020

Wish you all a very HAPPY TEACHERS DAY. I am what I am today, only because of the extraordinary and selfless teachers I’ve had the privilege of being blessed with. I am ever grateful for their presence in my life.🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 5, 2020

Usually, students celebrate Teachers’ Day in their respective schools. However, this year due to the COVID-19 situation schools are closed. Teachers play a very important role in shaping the future of any child.