Teacher Gives 13-Year-Old Chinese Assignment To Cook a Dish For Family, He Prepares 20

A 13-year-old boy from China’s Zhejiang province has mastered the art of cooking perfectly. According to a report by Oriental Daily, 13-year-old Huang Yuteng was assigned a project by his class teacher. As part of the project, Huang had to prepare a dish for his family members. His teacher was in for a pleasant surprise when the talented Huang went on to prepare 20 different dishes for the project. This news is going viral all over the internet. People are pleasantly surprised that a 13-year-old boy could have such brilliant culinary skills at such a tender age.

Huang’s mother shared the photos of these dishes on social media. We can see 28 dishes served on the dining table. Of these 28, 20 have been prepared by Huang, and the rest have been made by his mother. According to the report, Huang’s mother operates a restaurant.

Huang developed an interest in cooking watching his mother. The boy chose to utilise his free time during vacations productively by learning how to cook from his mother. The project assigned by the teacher gave the very talented Huang a chance to depict his skills in front of the people.

Huang has received an overwhelming response from across the world on the internet, but some people have stepped forward with criticism. They have criticized the fact that a 13-year-old is being made to perform cooking. But Huang’s mother has been least concerned about this criticism. She is proud of the fact that her son possesses amazing cooking skills at a very young age.

