Teacher donates a kidney to her student’s mother. Now both women are hoping to find a kidney for a neighbor

Byrd, 41, is in her eighth year of teaching at Wilder Elementary in Mansfield, where she taught fifth grader Fisher Croney every year since he was in kindergarten. Fisher stood out by helping in Byrd’s classroom whenever he had free time after recess.

Byrd said she knew Fisher’s mother, Shannon Croney, as an acquaintance who would occasionally cut her son’s hair, and they would sometimes chat at their boys’ baseball games. She had heard that Croney was having some health problems but didn’t know what the issue was until she saw a Facebook post around Christmas of 2019. It was from Croney’s mother, trying to help her daughter find a kidney, and Byrd did not hesitate.

“She was O negative, and I’m O negative. I don’t know; I didn’t really think about it. I just called her kidney coordinator and went from there,” Byrd said.

For Croney, 43, the journey started in January 2019 when a routine blood test found her kidneys were functioning only at a 20% level, and she was in stage five renal failure. After undergoing a biopsy and a string of tests, doctors could not figure what caused her kidneys to fail, and she began dialysis.