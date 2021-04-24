Tara Sutaria’s Insta Family Grows to 6 Million, She Urges Fans to Stay Safe

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria on Friday garnered six million followers on Instagram. She thanked her “beloved Insta family” and asked them to be safe, well and happy.

Tara posted a picture on Instagram stories sitting on her bed holding two balloons, one with the numeric six and the other with the alphabet M written on it.

“Thank you for everything, my beloved insta family… 6 million kisses and hugs to all!! Be safe, be well and be happy. We will get through this time together,” Tara wrote in the story.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She was also seen in the action film “Marjaavaan”.

She now has two films coming up, Tadap and Ek Villain 2.

Tadap is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit RX 100. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film. Mohit Suti’s Ek Villain 2 also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

She has also been roped in for the second instalment of Heropanti, starring Tiger Shroff. Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film.

