Tara Sutaria Gives ‘Fever’ to Aadar Jain

Actress Tara Sutaria on Tuesday shared a stunning black and white picture, and her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain indulged in some social media romance. Tara posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing in an off-shoulder crop top paired with denim.

She captioned it: “Fever (black and white hearts emoji)”.

Aadar took to the comment section and wrote: “You give me (black heart).”

Tara and Aadar were first linked after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora’s party in 2019, and then at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. The actress had also penned a birthday wish for Aadar a while back, calling him her “favourite person”.

Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with Qaidi Band, will next be seen in Hello Charlie. Tara has Tadap and Ek Villain 2 coming up. Tadap is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit RX 100.