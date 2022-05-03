Tanushree Dutta Meets With ‘Freak’ Road Accident After Her Car Brake Fails, Gets Stitches

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta’s car met with a road accident on Monday. The accident took place when the actress was on her way to visit Mahakal. She later took to her official Instagram account and shared the update. Tanushree revealed that the brakes of her car failed following which it met with an accident. The actress further assured fans that she is fine and just received a few stitches.

“Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple…brake fail crash…Got away with just a few stitches…Jai Shree Mahakaal!” Tanushree Dutta wrote.

Check out Tanushree Dutta’s post here:

Tanushree also dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing in the premises of the temple. She wore a maroon suit along with a white dupatta. The actress accessorised her look with a few bangles in her hands.

Concerned fans were quick to flood the comment section of Tanushree’s post asking if she is fine. While one of the fans wrote, “Omg plz take care of your health,” another social media user commented, “Take care of yourself! Recover soon from injury!”

Talking about Tanushree Dutta’s career, she made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. Later, the featured in several movies including Dhol, Bhagam Bhag, Good Boy Bad Boy, Horn Ok Pleassss, and Raqeeb among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Apartment. In 2018, the actress also made headlines after she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of the 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss. She had also revealed how she went into depression after the incident.

Wishing Tanushree Dutta good health!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.