Tamannaah Bhatia’s Latest Instagram Post Will Motivate You to Hit Gym

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest Instagram post might motivate you to finally get that gym membership that you have been avoiding. The actress shared a glimpse from her workout routine on Friday as she finally attains the pre-covid body. In the video, the 31-year-old actor is seen lifting weights wearing a grey sports top and black yoga pants.

Captioning the post, Tamannaah shared her tip for those who wish to acquire a fit body and wrote that one does not have to be extreme to be fit but just be consistent with their workout routine. She further wrote that it is because of two months of consistent, supervised workout routines with her trainer Devimeena Sundaram and Kiran Dembla that she is back to her pre-covid body. “In your face Covid-19”, wrote Tamannaah.

The post has been viewed over 5,62,049 times since it was shared three hours ago on Instagram. Tamannaah’s fans commended her efforts as some called her “queen” while others called her “fitness queen”.

In her previous post, Tamannaah had shared a video clip from the sets of Gurtunda Seethakalam which is a Telugu remake of the Kannada romcom Love Mocktail. The video was from the first schedule of the shooting that also stars Satya Dev. The romantic comedy is being produced and directed by Nagshekar Rachaiah. Tamannaah, through her post, expressed how much fun she had in the first schedule of the movie. Tamannaah further wrote that she was totally pampered by director Nagshekar and her co-star Satya Dev and cannot wait to get back to the second schedule of the shooting.

Gurtunda Seethakalam is set in an urban scenario where actor Satya Dev will be playing the role of a middle-aged software employee who has faced several heartbreaks in his quest to find true love. Tamannaah on the other hand plays the love interest in the movie.