Take These Precautions At Home in Monsoon To Avoid Falling Sick

The chances of falling sick significantly increase during monsoon and to avoid that one needs to maintain proper hygiene.

While the monsoon season provides relief from the scorching heat of the summer, it also brings germs and bacteria due to humidity with it. This season provides the right temperature for the germs to multiply and they grow in leaps and bounds wherever they find dirt or moisture. They can grow anywhere from leftover food in the kitchen to damp clothes. That is why it becomes important for everyone to follow some tips in order to maintain hygiene at home and prevent diseases. Even if one maintains basic hygiene they can stay away from a number of health-related issues.

Let’s have a look at some such ways to protect oneself from diseases during the monsoon.

Stay away from rain water

If one gets drenched in the rain there are chances that they might have

After getting drenched in rain the risk of skin related issues like fungal infections, itching and rashes increases. Hence, it will be better to stay away from rain water. If you get drenched in the rain water immediately take a hot water bath and wash the clothes. It will save you from many infections.

Keep washing hands

A lot of germs enter people’s mouth and face through hands and nails which can be the reason for a lot of diseases. Hence, one should wash hands immediately after coming back from outside.

Take care of eating habits

One should eat homemade food in the rainy season. Try not to eat any food outside home. Avoid oily food and give importance to easily digestible food items. It will help in avoiding stomach related issues. Also always consume hot and fresh food.

Drink boiled water

Drink boiled water at home. You can also use RO water purifier. In case of going out, carry water from home otherwise there can be chances of catching diarrhea as water generally gets contaminated with germs and bacteria during the rainy season.

Don’t let water accumulate

Do not let water accumulate. Keep changing water in coolers. Accumulated water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Mosquito breeding can spread diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

