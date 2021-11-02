Take Note of These Jewellery That You Need to Invest in Today

Dhanteras 2021: Every piece of jewellery tells a story…and this festive season share the festival of light with some sparkling stories. By tradition Dhanteras is an auspicious day to purchase gold. So gear up as this Diwali, tradition meets contemporary with an array of jewellery brands giving the much-needed twist to this age-old custom.

The yellow metal over the years has been a good asset for investment and its value has been appreciated from time to time. “The increasing gold rates have only reinforced the faith among consumers to regard it as a reliable asset. Moreover, since the Government has now made hallmarking mandatory, it will increase consumer confidence further to invest in the yellow metal,” informs Colin Shah, Chairman, Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The world went through a challenging time and the past year has been a year of reflection and evaluation. With everything coming to a halt we began to realise the value of connection and respecting things that are natural. There is a change in perspective and today we seek happiness in meaningful things. “Consumers are attracted towards buying fewer but better things, things that they would cherish for a lifetime. With the pandemic, people have found a new respect for nature, heritage, and craftsmanship,” shares Richa Singh, Managing Director India, Natural Diamond Council, adding, “Natural diamonds fit in perfectly with the ongoing sentiment, they are truly forever. Whether to gift something to your loved ones or celebrate a special milestone in life, consumers would prefer investing in natural diamonds as they are one of a kind and the ultimate symbol of love. Natural diamonds are versatile and can match with individual style and mood, it’s for every season and trend.”

The World Gold Council’s Retail Gold Insights: India Jewellery report released last year revealed that although young women are active gold jewellery consumers their future purchase intent could be higher. According to the report 33% of Indian women aged between 18 and 24 years bought gold jewellery in the 12 months preceding the survey in 2019.

And as people gear up for the most beautiful time of the year, the sales have picked up and the market is witnessing a growth that is a reflection of consumers’ interest in buying diamonds. GJEPC collaborated with the World Gold Council’s You Are Gold campaign to promote gold jewellery in India in 2021. “We are jointly doing a multi-media marketing campaign that aims to increase awareness, relevance, and adoption of gold jewellery amongst Indian consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z,” adds Shah.

Most importantly, when you invest in jewellery, always make sure that every design is backed by a lifelong buyback and exchange system. And every design you choose is made in hallmarked gold and has used certified diamonds.

Bridging the gap between modernity and tradition, Sabyasachi’s The Tropic of Calcutta fine jewellery line beautifully weaves tradition and contemporary styles with an array of designs. Featuring brilliant cut and rose cut diamonds, multi-coloured sapphires, pearls, turquoise, dalmatian, sodalite and jasper in 18k gold, the collection is a celebration of art with gold as its canvas.

With the rising popularity of coloured gemstones across the globe, it has been a royal favourite in recent times. Be it Meghan Markle’s aquamarine ring or Princess Eugenie’s coral Padparadscha, blue sapphires, rubies, emeralds have inspired many to look beyond the traditional diamond. “While in diamonds, it is the 4 Cs (Colour, Cut, Clarity and Carat weight) that you pay the price for, in precious-coloured gemstones, it’s usually the colour, clarity, lustre and cut. One should always go for stones that have higher transparency rather than only colour in precious-coloured gemstones, since it is the way that light reflects a gemstone that makes it more appealing to the wearer,” expresses Prerna Rajpal, founder and chief designer, AMARIS.

With an assortment of pieces that complement any ensemble you may choose, this Diwali let your jewels do the talking.

