Take Inspiration From Bollywood Divas and Wear Colours As Per Your Zodiac Sign; See Images

The Karwa Chauth fast holds special importance for Hindu women in north India. The Nirjala fast is observed on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Kartika month every year. This year, it will be marked on October 24. On this day, married women get ready in Solah shringar and wear new clothes while performing Karwa Chauth Puja.

They eat ‘Sargi’ before sunrise and keep a day-long fast without anything. Usually, married women wear red clothes on this day, but some of the women choose the colour of their clothes according to their zodiac sign.

It is considered auspicious to wear the clothes as per your zodiac sign on Karwa Chauth. Here are the lucky colours according to the Zodiac sign for Karwa Chauth 2021.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19): Those who belong to the Aries zodiac sign are advised to opt for red and golden sarees, lehengas or suits on Karva Chauth day.

Kajol looks glamorous in the plain red saree. (Representative Image: Instagram)

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20): Silver coloured sarees or suits or lehengas will be prove lucky for Taurus women.

Madhuri Dixit looks chic in the shimmering silver saree. (Representative Image: Instagram)

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20): Women with Gemini zodiac sign should go for green as it will be auspicious for Karwachauth day.

Kiara Advani looks beautiful in the embroidered green saree. (Representative Image: Instagram)

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22): For the Cancer zodiac sign, it is advised to wear red sarees and colourful bangles while performing Karwachauth Puja.

Mouni Roy looks sensuous in the red saree. (Representative Image: Instagram)

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23): Leo ladies should wear colours like red, orange, pink or golden as these colours will be proved blissful.

Shraddha Kapoor looks a vision in the pink plain saree. (Representative Image: Instagram)

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22): Women with Virgo signs should wear red, green or golden sarees on Karwa Chauth day for a happy married life.

Mouni Roy look beautiful golden print saree and tied her hair up in a bun. (Representative Image)

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22): Libra women should wear red, golden or silver coloured clothes.

Malaika Arora flaunts figure in silver gown. (Representative Image: Instagram)

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21): Red colour will suit the best to women with Scorpio sign. One can also opt for a maroon or golden lehenga, saree or suit.

Tara Sutaria looks elegant in the white and golden lehenga. (Representative Image: Instagram)

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21): Women with the Sagittarius sign are advised to wear sky blue or yellow coloured clothes to please the Moon god and seek blessings for a successful married life.

Deepika Padukone goes vibrant in the frilly yellow saree. (Representative Image: Instagram)

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19): For Capricorn, blue will be prove auspicious.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks beautiful in the blue tiered saree. (Representative Image: Instagram)

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18): Women whose zodiac sign is the Aquarius sign can wear blue clothes or silver clothes on Karwachauth.

Madhuri Dixit looks ethereal in a blue floral saree. (Representative Image: Instagram)

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20): Yellow or golden or combination of both colours will fulfil all the wishes for Pisces on Karwa Chauth.

Karisma Kapoor stuns in a pink blouse and yellow saree. (Representative Image)

Happy Karwa Chawth.

