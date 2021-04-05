Taiwan train crash: Transportation minister offers resignation after deadly accident

Rescuers remove parts of the derailed train in a tunnel north of Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, on April 3.
A woman cries as families of the victims in a train crash mourn near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan.
Taiwanese investigators inspect the wreckage of a yellow truck that authorities suspect hit the train.
Workers help in the removal operation of the damaged train carriage.
Relatives of the victims who died on the derailed train pray at the accident site.
A woman burns ghost money for the victims of the derailed train.
A wide view of the mountains of Hualien County, where rescuers are removing parts of the derailed train.
Workers try to remove a part of the derailed train.
Rescuers work at the site where a train derailed inside a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday, April 2.
Emergency personnel gather near the tunnel.
Part of the train’s wreckage can be seen in the tunnel.
A member of the emergency crews rests near the site of the derailed train.
An aerial view shows rescuers working at the site.
Members of the Tzu Chi Foundation pay their respects as rescuers transfer bodies of crash victims at the Xincheng railway station.
A victim’s family member uses a cell phone at the site of the crash.
Passengers are seen making their way through the tunnel alongside rescue workers.
Rescuers transfer victims’ bodies at the Xincheng railway station.
An aerial view shows rescue workers at the site.
Emergency workers move body bags inside the train.
A section of the derailed train is seen cordoned off near the Toroko Gorge area.
A passenger is helped out of the train in this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw.
Passengers make their way out of the tunnel where the train derailed.
Rescuers work at the site.
Emergency workers assist survivors as they evacuate the derailed train.
Emergency crews are seen in the tunnel beside the wreckage of the train.