Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nattu Kaka AKA Ghanashyam Nayak is Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Television actor Ghanashyam Nayak, known for playing the role of Nattu Kaka in the longest running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is undergoing cancer treatment.

The 77-year-old actor was diagnosed with some spots in his neck in April during the positron emission tomography scanning of his throat. After that, he has been undergoing chemotherapy. However, the actor recently flew off to Daman, Gujarat to shoot a special scene of TMKOC amid his cancer treatment.

Talking about his shooting experience, he told the news portal Dainik Bhaskar that he is doing well and treatment has also be started. He also told the portal that he enjoyed his Daman trip a lot. Revealing about the storyline where Nattu Kaka is in his village at present and has called Jethlalal, he told the portal that he went to shoot for one day. He also added that he is looking forward to resuming the shoot in Mumbai and is quite positive.

Nattu Kaka’s son Vikas told the portal that the actor is doing well and he just need to visit the hospital for the session once a month. He said, “The PET will be scanned once again next month. I hope those spots are over”.

Recently, the actor had reacted to the rumours of himself being unemployed and facing a financial crisis. While talking to TOI, the actor said that he did not lose his job and his source of income. He mentioned that senior actors are not allowed to shoot outside Maharashtra during the amid pandemic situation, hence he will resume shooting once the situation gets better. He also informed the portal that the team of TMKOC is looking after him.

Last year in September, the senior actor had developed a lump in his neck and hence underwent surgery as well. However, he has recovered well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here