Taapsee Pannu Rocks ‘Bad Hair Day’ at the Gym as She Gears up for Rashmi Rocket, See Pic

Taapsee Pannu has been busy shooting for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. As the first look for the movie and the actress’ on-set photos have suggested, Taapsee is getting really serious about her diet and fitness to justify her role as an athlete.

As a testament to her dedication, Taapsee is also not letting bad hair days come in the way of her gym sessions. Without worrying about the look of her hair, the actress is giving her all to build that toned body suitable for Rashmi in the film.

Recently, Taapsee shared a couple of pictures from the gym where she can be seen engrossed working on her arms. The pictures have been taken from the back and her face is not seen, but we can easily comprehend the strength that she is putting into the exercise. She also seemed to be motivating herself to go for that one extra lap as she used the words “one more rep” and “almost there” in the post.

Her caption to the Instagram post said: “Bad hair day in a gym looks like ….. #oneMoreRep #RashmiRocket #AlmostThere (sic).”

Produced under Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP, Rashmi Rocket is set in Kutch, Gujarat and will star Taapsee in the titular role. The team led by director Akarsh Khurana began shooting at the start of November. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur 2, will essay the romantic interest of Taapsee.

Ever since the teaser poster for the film was released, Taapsee has kept her fans updated about Rashmi Rocket through her social media posts. Earlier, the actress had shared how she was “really sensitive to dairy” (https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/taapsee-pannu-on-overcoming-sensitivity-to-dairy-products-3177374.html) at one point in time but then she started working with new trainers and dieticians who have helped her overall gut health get better. Now, her diet for Rashmi Rocket includes several dairy products and she is okay with them.