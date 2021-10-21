T20 World Cup: The top 5 most successful batsmen | Cricket News

(Sri Lanka – 31 matches | 1016 runs)

NEW DELHI: A delay by a year, a switch in venue hosts — the T20 World Cup faced all kinds of hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic but international cricket’s biggest carnival is finally back after a gap of 5 years in the United Arab Emirates.While the Super 12 stage will kick-off with a clash between Australia and South Africa, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns on October 24 in Dubai and will set the tone of the competition.Today we take a look at the batsmen who have set T20 cricket’s biggest stage on fire in the past. Batsmen smacking the bowlers to all corners of the park in the T20s is a sight everyone relishes and there have been batsmen, who have done this effortlessly, taking their individual and team performances a notch higher in the competition.Here’s a look at the top five most successful batsmen at the T20 World Cup over the years:

One of the finest batsmen to have ever played the game, Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene owns the top spot when it comes to batsmen scoring heavily at the T20 World Cup. The first and only player so far to notch up 1000 runs at the T20 World Cup — Mahela, with a total of 1016 runs sits right at the top of the table among the top run-getters in the competition. In a total of 31 T20 World Cup matches that Mahela played between 2007 to 2014, the classy top-order batsman accumulated runs at an average of over 39 that included 6 half-centuries and one century. The only T20 World Cup century that Mahela scored was against Zimbabwe in the 2010 edition, when he smoked 100 off just 64 balls. The veteran Lankan batsman scored his runs at a brisk pace overall at the T20 WC as well – at a strike rate of 134.74. Overall he smashed 111 fours and 25 sixes in the competition — often providing he teams with solid starts as a top order batsmen.

Chris Gayle (West Indies – 28 matches | 920 runs)

Swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle turned 42 last month, but the T20 icon and one of the most destructive players on the planet in the shortest format is far from being done. Just 97 runs short of becoming the highest run-scorer of all time in the T20 World Cup, Gayle will be representing West Indies for the 7th time at the T20 carnival this time, having played all other previous editions of the tournament. With a total of 920 runs in the competition so far, the stylish Jamaican currently sits second on the list of most run-getters at the T20 WC. The only batsman to have scored 2 T20 World Cup hundreds, Gayle has been an absolute run-machine for the West Indies in the marquee competition. With an average of 40 and a strike rate of over 146, Gayle has shown no mercy to the opposition bowlers edition after edition. 60 sixes in the competition — almost the double of second-placed Yuvraj Singh (33) on the most sixes list in the tournament — Gayle has shown what brute force and incredible timing bring to the table in the shortest format. Gayle has played 28 T20 World Cup matches overall between 2007 and 2016.

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka – 35 matches | 897 runs)

One of the most impressive top-order batsmen in the modern era, Tillakaratne Dilshan changed how T20s were played during his run in the international arena. His famous Dil-Scoop and other out-of-the-box shots of scoring runs made him one of the most unorthodox yet successful batsmen in the format. Over the years, the Sri Lankan legend played a pivotal role in cementing his country’s legacy at the T20 World Cup. With a total of 897 runs in 35 games, Dilshan finished as the second-highest run-scorer for his country (so far) at the T20 World Cup overall. Although Dilshan did not have a ton to his name at the World Cup between 2007 and 2016, his 6 half-centuries often gave Sri Lanka a solid platform to raise big totals and chase targets against the opposition. Dilshan’s best score of 96 not out was scored in the semi-final against West Indies in the 2009 edition. Known for providing terrific starts, Dilshan batted with a strike rate of over 124 and has 101 fours and 20 sixes to his name at the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli (India – 16 matches | 777 runs)

Virat Kohli might be captaining Team India for the last time at the T20 World Cup, but Virat as a batsman is far from done on the T20 cricket carnival stage. Aged 32, Virat still might have at least 2-3 World Cups left in him and his success so far has been beyond imagination. An average of over 86 speaks volumes of how the modern-day legend has approached the competition. Between the 2012 and 2016 editions, Virat has played a total of 16 matches in the competition and has a whopping 777 runs to his name. Although Virat has no ton yet in this tournament, his 9 half-centuries and a strike rate of over 133 makes him one of the most destructive batsmen to have ever played the tournament. His highest score of 89 not out that was scored in the semi-final against the West Indies in the last edition was in a losing cause, but was a terrific knock. Playing his last T20 World Cup as India skipper, Virat will be definitely eyeing a title and for that to happen, the captain will also have to contribute with the bat. Currently placed fourth on the list of top run-getters in the competition, if Virat clicks, he will also have a big chance of moving up the list.

AB de Villiers (South Africa – 30 matches | 717 runs)

AB de Villiers might be done with international cricket, but Mr. 360 continues to impress with his swashbuckling performances in T20 leagues around the world. One of the most feared T20 batsmen, de Villiers was a class apart when it came to performing at the T20 World Cup. Although South Africa do not have a title to their name in the competition yet, de Villiers, during his reign transformed T20 batting. The dynamic Proteas legend amassed 717 runs in 30 matches between the 2007 and 2016 editions at the T20 World Cup. With a strike rate of over 143, de Villiers completely ripped apart the opposition bowling line-up. De Villiers didn’t manage to score a century at the World Cup, but his 5 fifties and a highest score of 79 not out gave the audiences and the fans multiple moments to cherish. During his run at the T20 World Cup for South Africa, de Villiers smacked a total of 51 fours and 30 maximums. De Villiers, currently sits at the fifth spot on the list of batsmen with most runs at the T20 World Cup.