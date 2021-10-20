T20 World Cup: Team watch | Cricket News

ENGLAND

STRENGTH:

WEAKNESS:

OPPORTUNITY:

THREAT:

The 2021 T20 World Cup takes place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from October 17-November 14. West Indies are the defending champions in a tournament which features 16 nations.Here is a SWOT analysis of England, Australia and West Indies:The power-packed batting line-up including Jason Roy Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow can torment any bowling attack. The batters have enormous experience. Allrounder Moeen Ali is coming into the WC on the back of a successful IPL campaign with CSK.The absence of star allrounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer will be a big blow. An injury to Sam Curran has further weakened the pace attack. England captain Eoin Morgan is woefully out of form.In the absence of Stokes, Archer and Curran, pacers Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood need to grab their chances. The spinners Adil Rashid and Ali will also need to contribute.Inexperienced bowling attack may be taken to the cleaners.

AUSTRALIA

STRENGTH: The top-order comprising Finch, Warner, Smith could be a nightmare for any bowling attack. Maxwell will look to carry his IPL form into the WC. Their robust pace bowling attack is one of the best.

WEAKNESS: Their spinners Zampa, Swepson and Agar are short on T20 success and it could prove crucial on the low and slow UAE pitches. The inconsistency of Stoinis and Wade could weaken the Aussie middle-order.

OPPORTUNITY: Australia have won 5 World Cups in ODIs and dominated Test cricket for years. But they are yet to taste success in the T20 World Cup. That should be enough motivation.

THREAT: Finch, Smith, Warner, Starc and Cummins are expected to lead the Aussie show but none of them have played much cricket in the lead up to the event.

WEST INDIES

STRENGTH: No total is safe from the WI batters. The power-hitters Gayle, Lewis, Simmons could give WI a great start. Pooran and Hetmyer can stabilise the middle-order while Pollard, Russell and Bravo can give finishing touches. They are widely experienced in the format.

WEAKNESS: The absence of Sunil Narine will weaken the spin department. With Andre Russell not playing in the IPL final, one doesn’t know whether the allrounder has completely recovered from his injury.

OPPORTUNITY: Roston Chase has been preferred to Narine and he should prove himself. Pacer Rampaul is making a comeback after six years.

THREAT: The bowling unit doesn’t have much experience of playing in these conditions and will rely on Bravo, Pollard and Russell to stem the run-flow of the opposition.