T20 World Cup: Team India’s new jersey displayed at Burj Khalifa | Cricket News

“For the first time ever, a Team India Jersey lit up the @BurjKhalifa. The #BillionCheersJersey inspired by the cheers of a billion fans reached new heights, quite literally. Are you ready to #ShowYourGame and back Team India?” tweeted the MPL Sports.

In a first of its kind initiative, the shirt features soundwaves of the fans’ cheers from iconic past matches and is an ode to their unwavering support over the years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the new jersey of the men’s team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

BCCI, along with MPL Sports, unveiled the jersey on their social media handles.

The Men in Blue will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.