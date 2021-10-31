T20 World Cup: Power-packed England hand Aussies a thrashing, close in on semis spot | Cricket News

Saturday’s Super 12 clash between arch rivals England and Australia was described by England skipper Eoin Morgan as his team’s most difficult challenge on the eve of the game. He also labelled them as second favourites for the title after his team.May be it was his way of taking the mickey out of the Aussies as the 2010 champions blew away the 2010 runners-up by chasing 126 with eight wickets and 50 balls to spare with a combination of savagery and skill.The skill was provided by Chris Woakes (2-23) in the powerplay and player of the match and England’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Chris Jordan (3-17) in the death. The savagery was dished out by Jos Buttler 71 (32 balls, 5×4, 5×6).Buttler’s long-range striking with a high grip like a golfer saw him cart Mitchell Starc for two sixes. He also didn’t spare Adam Zampa, thereby targeting two of the main bowlers in the rival camp and demoralizing them. It was a throwback to what Sri Lankan marauder Sanath Jayasuriya used to do at the peak of his powers in the mid-1990s.England are still unbeaten in this event while the Aussies have never found the right rhythm for T20 International cricket thanks to a lot of their players opting out of international assignments prior to the World Cup, much to the displeasure of their skipper Aaron Finch.

Things worked out like a dream for England. Skipper Morgan won a big toss and got to do what his team loves doing most – chase.

To top it all, the wicket had a generous covering of grass. Enter Woakes, a bowler who has not been in England’s T20 plans. Before June this year against Sri Lanka, Woakes had last featured in a T20I in November 2015, in Sharjah against Pakistan. He did not play in the five-match T20 series in India in March.

Then Jofra Archer got injured and Ben Stokes went on an indefinite break, leaving England wanting bowlers who can pick up wickets early and boss the powerplay.

That has been England’s biggest USP in this event. In the three games they have played, the bowlers have picked up 10 wickets in the powerplay for 79 runs.

The generous covering of grass made Woakes feel like he was back in his home venue of Edgbaston, Birmingham. David Warner walked at him, but the angled seam up delivery got big at the left-hander, moved away and took the edge.

He then saw Steve Smith miscue a pull off Jordan and the tall quick moved back at mid-on and realizing he wouldn’t be able to catch it, leapt high in the air and stuck his right hand out. The ball stuck.

It was turning out to be Woakes’ night out in Dubai. It only got better for him as Glenn Maxwell, pinned on the back foot, tried to flick a length ball to mid-wicket and was trapped in front.

Australia had lost their big three inside the powerplay.

They lost Marcus Stoinis after it as he had no clue about an Adil Rashid googly and was leg before. After 10 overs, the Aussies had limped to 41 for 4. Skipper Aaron Finch, who had curiously dropped Mitchell Marsh for Ashton Agar, which ended up weakening their batting, was left to ponder his call.

He scored a fighting 44 and Agar, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc used the long handle to help them get to 125.

Buttler’s blitz ensured that England got it in only 11.4 overs.