Sweden coronavirus: Country records highest death tally in 150 years in first half of 2020

Between January and June this year, 51,405 deaths were registered — more than 6,500 fatalities (or 15%) over the same period in 2019.

This is the highest number of deaths in Sweden during the first half of the year since 1869, when the country was struck by famine and 55,431 people died.

The country also experienced the lowest population increase since 2005, with a surplus figure of 6,860 in 2020 that was less than half that of the previous year.

Immigration figures saw a reduction of 34.7% from the same period in 2019, with the figures primarily dropping in the second quarter between April and June.

Source link