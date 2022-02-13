Sussanne Khan’s Animal Glow Routine Should Be Your Next Favourite Workout

Sussanne Khan shared her Thursday fitness routine. The 43-year-old mother of two has uploaded a workout session video with Tiësto’s EDM track Adagio for Strings playing in the background. Sussanne opted for all-black gym wear this time.

Sharing her video on Instagram, Sussanne wrote in the caption, “What’s your animal form this morning? Mine was a cross between a gorilla and a cheetah. Tiësto classics. Animal Power box. Let’s get down to business.”

Sussanne’s fitness routine might serve as inspiration for those of you who do not find yoga all that appealing. Animal Flow is a new kind of workout system created by Mike Fitch who has a decade-long experience as a personal trainer and founded Animal Flow in 2010. According to its official website, Animal Flow includes a range of movements and combinations that are grouped into categories called the “Six Components.” Each component is designed to elicit specific results. The Six Components can be mixed and matched in many ways, allowing you to incorporate one, some, or all of them in your workouts. The ground-based, bodyweight movement system is designed to improve a range of skills including speed, power, endurance, flexibility, mobility, and stability. To practice this workout, one flows from one position to another, opening up the body and using stabilising muscles, just like Sussanne does in her latest Instagram video.

Speaking to Insider, Fitch said, “When I was creating the system, I was just trying to figure out how can we get the most benefit from our physical body. We’re trying to improve the connection, communication, and function of the human animal.”

