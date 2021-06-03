Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Issues Statement, Raj and DK Open Up About The Family Man 2

Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister Meetu Singh on Thursday warned fans against funds being raised in the late actor’s name, adding that the family does not permit “anything about or related to SSR, be it a movie, a book or a merchandise”.

“Unfortunately, it has come to our notice that some people are taking advantage of this situation for their own personal benefits which is an unexplainably inhuman act. All these people are required to refrain themselves from doing so,” Meetu wrote in a tweet.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Meetu: Family Hasn’t Authorised Donations, Movie, Book, Merchandise in His Name

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Thursday penned a long note on social media, describing the challenges of creating the second season of their acclaimed series The Family Man while being surrounded by loss and suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. The second season will see actor Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new and powerful adversary, Raaji, played by South star Samantha Akkineni.

Hours before the show’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the director duo took to Instagram and posted a note for the fans of the espionage thriller-comedy.

Read: Raj and DK on ‘The Family Man’ Season 2: Our Most Challenging Project Yet

Considering how the pandemic continues to ravage through the country with multiple lockdowns in several states, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bhoot Police will be released on an OTT platform. The news was confirmed by film producer Ramesh Taurani. Speaking to The Times of India, Taurani mentioned that he had no option since theatres will not be opening before November 2021, and that too at 50 percent capacity.

He further mentioned that the way things are going, it is still going to take a lot of time to get back to old times. The news only goes on to show how the pandemic has affected several businesses, especially the entertainment industry that has been trying to get back to its feet since 2020.

Read: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Bhoot Police’ to Release on OTT, Confirms Producer

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been booked by Mumbai police for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason. Shroff was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason.

“A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn’t give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC,” the official said, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.

Read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Booked for Violating Covid-19 Pandemic Norms

Nikki Tamboli is currently busy making memories with her co-contestants in Cape Town, where Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is being shot. On Wednesday, Nikki posted a few pictures of herself from her Cape Town diaries on her Instagram account.

The pictures also feature Arjun Bijlani and Sana Makbul. While Arjun is standing in the middle, Sana and Nikki are posing on left and right, respectively. Both the actresses are kissing Arjun on the cheeks in the pictures. But it was Nikki’s hilarious caption that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Teases Sana Makbul ‘Bhai Hoga Tera’ As They Kiss Arjun Bijlani

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment news.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here