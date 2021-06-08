Sushant Singh Rajput And Rhea Chakraborty Top ‘Most Desirable’ List

The poll results ofTimes 50 Most Desirable Men/Women 2020 are out and the news seems to have brought some good news for the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput. Both the lists are expansive and include men and women who are under the age of 40, and have created an impact in our lives along with winning our hearts. The lists were curated based on votes cast in online polls and inputs from an internal jury.

Late actor SSR makes waves again as he tops the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2020 list. Sushant was not only known for his terrific performances, but also for his thirst of knowledge and philosophy. He was one of the kindest artists who had the vision and mindset of an astronomer and astrophysicist. His love for outer space was known to all, his telescope being a proof for his craze of star gazing.

The talented star was last seen in the film Dil Bechara and won the hearts of many with his poignant portrayal of Manny. He also played the lead in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. His sudden demise last year left his friends, fans and family shocked and overwhelmed with grief. Closely following Sushant in the list were Vijay Deverakonda, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Dulquer Salmaan and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has topped the Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020 list. Last year was pretty tough for the actress as she found herself in the eye of the storm after Sushant’s untimely demise. Despite all the backlash she faced, she retained her calm and composure. On the professional front, she will be seen in Rumi Jafry’s Chehre, a mystery thriller film, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Other celebrities in the Top 10 are Adline Castelino, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone.

