Suriya’s Cameo Confirmed, Pic From Sets of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil’s Film Goes Viral

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram is making headlines even before its release. The film that casts three big names in the industry, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Apart from the star-studded cast, the film will witness Suriya in a cameo and the director has recently confirmed the news.

For the last few weeks, various rumours were doing rounds on the internet about Suriya’s appearance in the film. After the trailer was launched and fans didn’t find the Jai Bhim actor in it, they felt disappointed. However, Lokesh wanted it to be a secret which was not preserved well. To put a full stop to the rumours, last week, the director confirmed that Suriya will be playing a cameo in the film.

Recently, the columnist and entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared a photo of Suriya from the sets of Vikram in which he can be seen posing in a black shirt and blue denim. After looking at the photo, the fans have again become joyous and excited about the film. Recently, the actor opened his cameo. According to Indiglitz’s report, Suriya takes Kamal Hassan as his mentor and just to share the screen with his guru, he agreed to be a part of the film.

Talking about Vikram, the film’s trailer was released by the makers on Sunday and it shows Kamal Hassan in a power-packed avatar. The action thriller looks gripping and is expected to emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The trailer has garnered more than 15 million views within three days of its release.

Vikram is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars the three biggest names in the South film industry. The last two films of Lokesh, Kaithi and Master, did really well at the box office and the director is hoping the same for Vikram. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 3 this year.

