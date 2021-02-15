Surbhi Chandna, Mohsin Khan and Others Graced the Event

The 20th edition of Indian Television Academy Awards was a gala affair as Indian television actors Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia among others graced the event on Sunday. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Shweta, who was last seen in TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, walked the red carpet last night in a high slit black gown.

She also took to Instagram and shared a picture with Urvashi from the event. “A woman should be 3 things Intelligent, Strong and badass! That’s what she is @urvashidholakia,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Urvashi, on the other hand, donned nine-yard.

The ‘Naagin’ actresses Surbhi and Adaa Khan opted for gowns.

Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar bagged three awards and shared the picture of the same on Instagram. He wrote, “Don’t even know where to begin.. thank you so much @theitaofficial for honouring me with the Best Actor Award tonight♥️ ! Special thanks to Anu Ma’am @anuranjan1010 & Shashi ji ! Thank you everyone for showering so much love upon #TheKaranLuthra & myself. It has truly been a blessing to be a part of such landmark shows as #Kundalibhagya & #Naagin5 . Thank you EK @ektarkapoor for being my angel ♥️ A big thanks to all #dhoopians for constantly being my pillar of support!!! It was a Happy Valentines indeed #ita2020 #BestActorPopular.”

Ekta Kapoor shinned at the event in golden dress.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan looked stunning in satin pink dress and black suit respectively.

Actor Nikhil Dwivedi, who was last seen in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, also graced the event.

Other actors who were seen at the awards night are Krystle D’Souza, Shubhangi Atre and Helly Shah.