Super Dancer Chapter 4 is the Only Reality Show in Top 5

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has made its way in the five most-watched show on television in last week. The dance reality show has taken Indian Idol 12’s position on the rating chart. Indian Idol 12 was standing on the 4th spot in the previous week.

The Broadcast Audience Research Channel has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between April 10 and 16. Here are the top five shows on Indian TV:

Anupamaa

Actor Apurva Agnihotri, who was last seen in television show Bepannaah, will now be seen as Romesh in Anupamaa. The Star Plus show has actor Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles, playing husband-wife.

Imlie

Viewers seem to really enjoy the love triangle between Imlie, Aditya and Malini. The characters are played by Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer respectively. It airs on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is headlined by actors Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. While Ayesha and Neil are paired together in the daily soap, Aishwarya and Neil are dating in real-life. Another Star Plus show that is ruling the rating charts.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

The dance reality show is currently airing its 4th chapter on Sony TV. It is judged by Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor. Super Dancer Chapter 4 has replaced Indian Idol 12 on the TRP charts.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rajan Shahi’s show had already been ruling the audience’s hearts with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s on-screen chemistry. But with Karan Kundrra’s entry in the show the things have spiced up a bit more.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here