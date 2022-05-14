sunrisers hyderabad: IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Unsettled Kolkata Knight Riders face stern Sunrisers Hyderabad test | Cricket News

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Kolkata Knight Riders ’ campaign in this IPL can be summed up in this one sentence. The side fielding the maximum number of players in this tournament is yet to find the perfect combination. Although they are still in with a mathematical chance to make the playoffs, they no longer have their fate in own hands.Even if they win their remaining two games, they will need many other results to go their way in order to travel to their home at the Eden Gardens for the last phase of the IPL.On the contrary, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a lot at stake when the two sides clash at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. The Kane Williamson-led side has often punched above its weight in this edition to remain in fray for a top-four finish.

Although tied with KKR at 10 points each, the Hyderabad side enjoys a better net run-rate, having played one match less and thus stand a better chance to qualify if they win all their remaining three games.

The Orange Army, however, have only themselves to blame for being in such a critical junction after they suffered four consecutive losses. Skipper Williamson was right when he said “we will have to get a bit more creative and come up with ways to change the momentum” after losing their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Cummins out of IPL

KKR will miss Pat Cummins, who picked up three wickets against MI in the last match. The Oz Test skipper left for home after being ruled out with a hip injury, In his absence KKR will hope for a fit-again Umesh Yadav to lead the attack.