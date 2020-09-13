Sunny Leone’s Afternoon Date with Hubby Daniel Weber

credits – Sunny Leone Instagram

Actress Sunny Leone spent her afternoon date with her husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a picture with her husband. In the image, Daniel is seen wearing black t-shirt, baseball cap and a mask and Sunny is seen posing with him dressed in a mid-night blue dress.

“Afternoon date with @dirrty99,” she captioned the image.

Sunny recently went on a hike and she claimed she ended up walking 14 kilometres!

The actress has spent a large part of the year in the US with her family, because she felt it was safer there than in India at the peak of the Covid pandemic.

