Sunny Leone Slips Into A Sexy Short Black Dress For Her Birthday Bash, Cuts Cake With Paparazzi

Sunny Leone celebrated her 41st birthday on May 13. Before heading to a party hosted for her special day, the actor interacted with the paparazzi. Sunny looked stunning in a black velvet dress with silver extensions hanging. Opting for a more dewy makeup look, she left her tresses open. Sunny added a pop colour to the all-black outfit with a pink lip shade. As the actor walked out of her building, she was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber.

The couple was seen twinning as Daniel wore a black shirt and matching pants. In a video, shared by a paparazzi account, she was seen cutting a cake and feeding her husband. She thanked all the photographers for their kind gesture and even got clicked with them.

On Sunny’s birthday, her husband shared a birthday post along with a heartfelt note which made her day all the more wonderful and special. “Happy birthday baby !!!! There are no words to sum up who you have become !!! You are an icon in every way and just when I think it’s not possible , you achieve more and build it all bigger !!!! You are truly an amazing human being in every way !!! May god look over you everyday and every year !!! Xoxoxoxo. Love you baby !! May your dreams come true !!!! Xoxo,” he said.

Known for her gorgeous looks and intense dance performances, Sunny has come a long way in Bollywood. Her life story was captured in Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The show revealed the multiple challenges she faced in her life. Well, the actor has now overcome those hurdles and she fully deserves to be where she is today! Sunny and her husband are blessed with two twin boys and a baby girl, whom she adopted. In one of her interviews, Sunny shared that despite being ignorant of the trolls and what people say, she gets very protective when it comes to her family.

